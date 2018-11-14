SGS THRIVE Project Assistant Co-op position available

Position Information Projected Start Date

January 2, 2019

Projected End Date

December 31, 2019

Application Deadline

TBD

Application Method

Career Bridge Company Information Organization

School of Graduate Studies

Contact

Helen Kelley

Contact Email

helen.kelley@uleth.ca Job Posting Information Position Title

THRIVE Project Assistant

Duration

12 months

Rate of Pay

$25/hour

Summary

The purpose of this job is to provide cross-campus assistance with planning and organizing various professional development workshops and events that are under the THRIVE – Professional Skills Program for Graduate Students umbrella (e.g., workshops, events, competitions, orientation, etc.). In addition, this position will assist with the implementation of the THRIVE program as part of the University’s Experiential Learning Transcript. Duties and responsibilities will include, but is not necessarily limited to, all initiatives under the THRIVE umbrella, assisting with reporting outcome measures, preparing required internal and external reports, scheduling and communicating professional development activities, updating the THRIVE micro website, and supporting activities to inform the planning of the future directions of professional development for graduate students. This position serves all faculties, units, departments and partners delivering programming and providing resources for the professional development of graduate students.

Major Tasks

Supporting and assisting with the implementation of the THRIVE Program as part of the University’s Experiential Learning Transcript, executing the day-to-day operations, and supporting activities for the ongoing direction of professional development and experiential learning opportunities for graduate students. This includes assisting with preparing data collection protocols, gathering and analyzing primary data collected from graduate students and THRIVE partners, drafting and preparing communication materials, and executing various plans.

Assisting with data collection for specific outcome measures, gathering and analyzing data for reporting purposes, and supporting the preparation of internal and external reports. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, preparing survey instruments, preparing internal survey application form, analyzing primary data, collating data submitted by THRIVE partners, and reporting summarized data in tabular form.

Assisting with the delivery of the THRIVE – Professional Skills Program for Graduate Students. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, assisting with the planning, organizing, and timetabling of modules/sessions, booking spaces, preparing materials for meetings, and updating information on the micro website and in the events calendar.

Job Requirements