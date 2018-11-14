SGS THRIVE Project Assistant Co-op position available

|
Position Information
Projected Start Date
|
Company Information
Organization
|
Job Posting Information
Position Title
Summary
The purpose of this job is to provide cross-campus assistance with planning and organizing various professional development workshops and events that are under the THRIVE – Professional Skills Program for Graduate Students umbrella (e.g., workshops, events, competitions, orientation, etc.). In addition, this position will assist with the implementation of the THRIVE program as part of the University’s Experiential Learning Transcript. Duties and responsibilities will include, but is not necessarily limited to, all initiatives under the THRIVE umbrella, assisting with reporting outcome measures, preparing required internal and external reports, scheduling and communicating professional development activities, updating the THRIVE micro website, and supporting activities to inform the planning of the future directions of professional development for graduate students. This position serves all faculties, units, departments and partners delivering programming and providing resources for the professional development of graduate students.
Major Tasks
- Supporting and assisting with the implementation of the THRIVE Program as part of the University’s Experiential Learning Transcript, executing the day-to-day operations, and supporting activities for the ongoing direction of professional development and experiential learning opportunities for graduate students. This includes assisting with preparing data collection protocols, gathering and analyzing primary data collected from graduate students and THRIVE partners, drafting and preparing communication materials, and executing various plans.
- Assisting with data collection for specific outcome measures, gathering and analyzing data for reporting purposes, and supporting the preparation of internal and external reports. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, preparing survey instruments, preparing internal survey application form, analyzing primary data, collating data submitted by THRIVE partners, and reporting summarized data in tabular form.
- Assisting with the delivery of the THRIVE – Professional Skills Program for Graduate Students. This includes, but is not necessarily limited to, assisting with the planning, organizing, and timetabling of modules/sessions, booking spaces, preparing materials for meetings, and updating information on the micro website and in the events calendar.
Job Requirements
- Must be a Master of Arts or Master of Science student
- Research skills for gathering primary data and for analyzing data.
- Strong writing skills, crucial for supporting the preparation of meaningful reports and program materials.
- Strong and personable communication skills which facilitate success in working with a diverse range of THRIVE partners, both internal and external to the University.
- Knowledge of professional development skills and transferable skills for graduate students seeking career opportunities.