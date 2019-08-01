Science & Academic Building Grand Opening Poster Symposium

The University of Lethbridge Science and Academic Building Grand Opening has been scheduled for September 13th and 14th, 2019. As part of the celebration, the University is aiming to highlight the greatest achievements related to research and creative activities and graduate research has long been a focus for our institution. On behalf of the Building Opening committee, Tony Montina is inviting you and/or your supervisor to display a poster explaining your current or a past research/creative activity project during the Building Opening activities. The specific times and details for this poster symposium can be found in the attached registration form.

If you are interested in displaying a poster and are available during the times outlined in the attached form, please send the completed registration form to Layla.lahiji@uleth.ca prior to August 5, 2019. Space is limited and posters will be accepted on a first come basis until the event is full. If you have any questions, please feel free to email me at tony.montina@uleth.ca.

Registration Form

http://www.destinationproject.ca/grand-opening/