Research Software Tools Online Workshop

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Athabasca Faculty of Graduate Studies presents:

Research Software Tools Online Workshop -
May 19, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (MT)

Learn about SPSS and R for data Analysis in this FREE 3 hour workshop, offered online via Adobe Connect.

Registration is open to all graduate students of Athabasca University, University of Lethbridge, University of Alberta, and University of Calgary.

Session 1: Introduction to SPSS  

Learn about:

  • Creating and formatting a data file
  • Entering data
  • Importing a data file and utilizing data views and variable views
  • Understanding variables: transforming variables, variable types, values, missing values and measures
  • Generating frequencies and descriptive statistics
  • Generating cross-tabulations and associated inferential statistics.          

       Session 2: Introduction to R for Data Analysis

Learn about:

  • Explaining data objects and manipulations of R programming language
  • Loading and exploring data in R Commander (Rcmdr)
  • Using Rcmdr to run and present basic descriptive analysis
  • Exploring codes and performing R programs in RStudio
  • R graphics for data visualization
  • Performing basic statistical inference including estimation and hypothesis test
  • Analysis of variance
  • Basic predictive analysis including linear regression, multiple regression and logistic regression

  

Additional information can be found on the FGS website
Register today!