Athabasca Faculty of Graduate Studies presents:

Research Software Tools Online Workshop -

May 19, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (MT)

Learn about SPSS and R for data Analysis in this FREE 3 hour workshop, offered online via Adobe Connect.

Registration is open to all graduate students of Athabasca University, University of Lethbridge, University of Alberta, and University of Calgary.

Session 1: Introduction to SPSS

Learn about:

Creating and formatting a data file

Entering data

Importing a data file and utilizing data views and variable views

Understanding variables: transforming variables, variable types, values, missing values and measures

Generating frequencies and descriptive statistics

Generating cross-tabulations and associated inferential statistics.

Session 2: Introduction to R for Data Analysis

Learn about:

Explaining data objects and manipulations of R programming language

Loading and exploring data in R Commander (Rcmdr)

Using Rcmdr to run and present basic descriptive analysis

Exploring codes and performing R programs in RStudio

R graphics for data visualization

Performing basic statistical inference including estimation and hypothesis test

Analysis of variance

Basic predictive analysis including linear regression, multiple regression and logistic regression

Additional information can be found on the FGS website

Register today!