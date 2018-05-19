Research Software Tools Online Workshop
Athabasca Faculty of Graduate Studies presents:
May 19, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (MT)
Learn about SPSS and R for data Analysis in this FREE 3 hour workshop, offered online via Adobe Connect.
Registration is open to all graduate students of Athabasca University, University of Lethbridge, University of Alberta, and University of Calgary.
Session 1: Introduction to SPSS
Learn about:
- Creating and formatting a data file
- Entering data
- Importing a data file and utilizing data views and variable views
- Understanding variables: transforming variables, variable types, values, missing values and measures
- Generating frequencies and descriptive statistics
- Generating cross-tabulations and associated inferential statistics.
Session 2: Introduction to R for Data Analysis
Learn about:
- Explaining data objects and manipulations of R programming language
- Loading and exploring data in R Commander (Rcmdr)
- Using Rcmdr to run and present basic descriptive analysis
- Exploring codes and performing R programs in RStudio
- R graphics for data visualization
- Performing basic statistical inference including estimation and hypothesis test
- Analysis of variance
- Basic predictive analysis including linear regression, multiple regression and logistic regression
Additional information can be found on the FGS website
