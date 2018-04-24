What do you do with your research data? Whether it's qualitative or quantitative, having a sound plan to manage your research data is important, and it will strengthen your grant applications. Learn the basics about research data management, including an overview of the U of L Data Management Plan Assistant, and other resources that can help guide you through the process. The last 20 minutes or so will be a workshop, so bring a laptop with you for some hands-on experience! Presented by Sandra Cowan and Emma Black, U of L Librarians.

Tuesday, April 24

3-4 p.m.

Room: L950