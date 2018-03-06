Through this annual one day conference, students and community members come together to learn from innovators and entrepreneurs who are leading change within organizations. The purpose of this conference is to expose students to the opportunities associated with family and small business, enabling those involved in family and small business with an opportunity to present and participate in this annual conference focused on timely topics, innovation and future trends.

9:30 am Keynote - Derek Juno, Mealshare

10:45 am Presenter Series 1

i. Obed Maurice, Maxim Management

ii. Bryn Hewko, Output Media Ltd

iii. Patricia Luu, Umami Shop

12:00 pm LUNCH - “Ask the Expert”

1:00 pm Presenter Series 2

i. H.J Wieden & Taylor Sheahan, iGEM/Synbridge

ii. Jennifer McCarthy, Tiny Teacup Homes Ltd.

iii. Melrene Saloy-EagleSpeaker, Native Diva Creations

2:30 pm Keynote - Graham Sherman, Tool Shed Brewing

3:30 pm Reception - Refreshments & Cash Bar

No cost to the event thanks to the generous sponsorship of RBC