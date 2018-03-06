RBC Family & Small Business Summit - Influencing Your Future Through Innovation
Through this annual one day conference, students and community members come together to learn from innovators and entrepreneurs who are leading change within organizations. The purpose of this conference is to expose students to the opportunities associated with family and small business, enabling those involved in family and small business with an opportunity to present and participate in this annual conference focused on timely topics, innovation and future trends.
9:30 am Keynote - Derek Juno, Mealshare
10:45 am Presenter Series 1
i. Obed Maurice, Maxim Management
ii. Bryn Hewko, Output Media Ltd
iii. Patricia Luu, Umami Shop
12:00 pm LUNCH - “Ask the Expert”
1:00 pm Presenter Series 2
i. H.J Wieden & Taylor Sheahan, iGEM/Synbridge
ii. Jennifer McCarthy, Tiny Teacup Homes Ltd.
iii. Melrene Saloy-EagleSpeaker, Native Diva Creations
2:30 pm Keynote - Graham Sherman, Tool Shed Brewing
3:30 pm Reception - Refreshments & Cash Bar
No cost to the event thanks to the generous sponsorship of RBC