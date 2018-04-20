Critical Information Literacy pedagogy challenges us to create an authentically student-centered learning experience. This session explores a lesson plan used in two undergraduate courses that intentionally avoided use of checklists and acronym based models to allow connection of lesson content to life experience, learning from peers, and asking important questions.

Presented by Romany Craig, U of L Librarian, and Tara Wiebe, U of L Library Co-op Student.

Fri, April 20

10-11:00 a.m.

Room: L950