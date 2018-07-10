The School of Graduate Studies has two new master’s degree programs available: a Master of Arts in Cultural Resource Management and a Master of Science in Remote Sensing.

The Master of Arts in Cultural Resource Management will meet the labour market demands by offering a more specialized archaeology degree program geared for students who want to enter the workforce as contract archaeologists. In Alberta, there are currently no programs similar to the Master of Arts in Cultural Resource Management, which means uLethbridge will be able to attract students from other parts of Canada and internationally.

The Master of Science in Remote Sensing program will complete the pathway in remote sensing from the undergraduate to doctoral levels. The objective of the program is to accommodate students interested in studying aspects of remote sensing that are not contained in the geographical research domain. The newly approved program will complement existing programs in the province by providing the opportunity to develop research skills in remote sensing by completing independent research in the field at the master’s level.