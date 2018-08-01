A fantastic funding opportunity is available for two Albertans enrolled full-time in the Master of Science in Computer Science program. The financial support is $30,000 per student in the first year with the possibility of a renewal in the second year.

The University of Lethbridge offers a high-quality Master of Science (MSc) in Computer Science program that provides students a chance to build on their computer science knowledge and delve further into areas that interest them. Students can also take advantage of our Co-operative Education program while completing their MSc in Computer Science, giving them exposure to the many companies who hire computer science students.

Questions? Please email us at sgs.awards@uleth.ca.