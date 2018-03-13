Images of Research Voting Now Open!

Voting is now open for the 3rd Annual University of Lethbridge Images of Research Competition! Thank you to all students who submitted images to this year's competition. This year 17 images were received from entrants across a variety of departments, including Sociology, Neuroscience, History, and Education.

The diversity of the thought provoking and captivating submissions that have been received serve to highlight the incredible research that is being conducted on campus by our graduate students.

The goal of this competition was to provide a unique opportunity for graduate students to display their research, scholarly and artistic work. The aim of the competition is to provide graduate students with an artistic alternative to highlight their work.

The complete collection of images is now available online. Members of the community are invited to cast their votes for the winners of the competition’s “People's Choice” category. Please browse through the images and their accompanying brief descriptions, and to decide on your favourite. Make your selection wisely as voting is limited to one vote per person!

Voting will close on March 20th 2018 for the People's Choice category and first, second and third place will be decided by our panel of judges. Full competition results will be announced on March 23rd 2018 at 7 PM as part of the Meeting of the Minds Conference kick off.