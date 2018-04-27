Complying with Copyright in your Moodle Course - Best practices in providing online access to your course materials
Are you unsure what you can distribute electronically or post in Moodle without infringing copyright? Do you know what kinds of uses require permission before course materials can be made available to students online? In this session, find out about ways to make your readings and other course materials available to students online that are copyright-compliant and suit your teaching needs and preferences.
Friday April 27
10-11 a.m.
Room: L1114