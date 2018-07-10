Two uLethbridge doctoral students, Lanna Petterson (BA '12, MSc '16) and Scott Semenyna (MSc '16), are profiled in a Playboy article titled The Next Generation of Sex Researchers Will Redefine How We Think About Sexual Orientation.

The piece talks about Petterson studying men who have sex with biological males, and Semenyna using cross-cultural research methods to study the prevalence of intersexual (or between-sex) competition as it relates to male same-sex attraction.

Semenyna will be presenting his findings at the International Academy of Sex Research’s conference this summer.