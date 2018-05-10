Athabasca University Faculty of Graduate Studies Presents "Adventures in Indigenous Methodologies: Making Space for Metis-specific Approaches"

There are many longstanding stereotypes regarding Métis people, our identity, and our spirituality. Dr. Fiola’s research on Métis relationships with traditional Indigenous ceremony brings to light some of these stereotypes. Beginning first in her doctoral research, Dr. Fiola shaped what she called a “Métis Anishinaabe research design and methodology.” Now, in phase two of her research, she is heeding the call of Métis community members and building a Métis-specific research design and methodology. She will be discussing the joys and challenges of using Indigenous methodologies in the context of her community-centred research on Métis relationships with ceremony.

Chantal Fiola is Michif (Métis) with family from St. Laurent and Ste. Geneviève, MB. She is the author of Rekindling the Sacred Fire: Métis Ancestry and Anishinaabe Spirituality, which won her the John Hirsch Award for Most Promising Manitoba Writer and the Beatrice Mosionier Aboriginal Writer of the Year Award. Dr. Fiola is an Assistant Professor in the Urban and Inner-City Studies Department at the University of Winnipeg. She is undertaking a SSHRC-funded research study exploring Métis relationships with ceremony in Manitoba Métis communities, and developing a Métis-specific research design and methodology. Chantal is Two-Spirit, Midewiwin, and a Sundancer.

When: May 10, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (MT)

