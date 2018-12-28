MSc Student Position Available in Potato Tuber Storage Transcriptomics

A graduate position (MSc) is available in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Lethbridge, Alberta, to study physiological changes in potato tubers during storage. The study will focus on transcriptome analyses and identification of genes associated with the onset of dormancy release and loss of apical dominance during tuber storage.

The ideal candidate should have:

Knowledge of molecular biology and plant science

Good academic standing

Minimum 3.0 GPA in last 20 university-level courses (Based on University of Lethbridge 4.00 scale)

Experience in use of bioinformatics and statistical software packages, as well as in potato cultivation and agronomy, will be beneficial. Interested students are encouraged to send a CV, unofficial university transcripts, and a brief statement of research interests to Dr. Dmytro Yevtushenko (dmytro.yevtushenko@uleth.ca). Applicants with a GPA of 3.5 are offered SGS Tuition Scholarship, which fully covers tuition fees. International applicants must provide acceptable evidence of English Language Proficiency (ELP) for graduate students. Please find information on the application procedure at www.uleth.ca/graduate-studies/.