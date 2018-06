Learn new tips for Goal Setting, Resiliency in Revisions and Stress Management, and Research and Search Tips, all in one hour!

Where: Markin Hall Atrium

When: Wednesday July 11th from Noon-1pm

Cost: FREE

Workshop is limited to new and continuing Faculty of Education graduate students (MEd, MC, and PhD in Education). Please contact m.thompson-stu@uleth.ca for more information.

Register Here!