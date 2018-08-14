Co-op position: Communications and Public Affairs Assistant

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Note: For a co-op position, the position must be registered as a co-op and the student must be admissible to the co-op option (i.e., Master of Arts and Master of Science students only)

Position Information

Projected Start Date
September 04, 2018
Projected End Date
April 30, 2019
Application Deadline
August 20, 2018 11:59 PM
Application Method
Career Bridge
Company Information

Organization
University of Lethbridge (School of Graduate Sudies and Office of Research and Innovation Services)
Job Contact
Danielle Lenaour (Manager, School of Graduate Studies); and
Penny Pickles (Project Manager - Research, Research Services)
Contact Email
artsci.coop@uleth.ca
Job Posting Information

Term Posted
Fall 2018
Job Title
Communications and Public Affairs Assistant
Duration
8 months
Job Location 
Lethbridge, Alberta
Job Description

Faculty members and graduate students are engaged in many important and exciting research projects and professional development opportunities at the University of Lethbridge. The primary goal of the Communications & Public Affairs position is to make these projects and opportunities more easily accessible to both current and prospective uLethbridge students.
In this role, the student will:

  • Research and organize information for use in marketing projects
  • Develop a diverse repository of images, short videos (30-45 seconds), and stories that profile a broad spectrum of graduate student and faculty member research and professional development opportunities at uLethbridge
  • Coordinate and prepare blog posts about students and/or faculty research
  • Coordinate and communicate research projects and related funding/grants with current and prospective graduate students
  • Draft communication related to news releases, fact sheets, and other materials
  • Provide administrative, graphics, and production support for marketing materials
  • Assisting with the creation and development of content for social media outlets, newsletters, and other items.
  • Other duties, as assigned.
Job Requirements
  • Must be a Master of Arts or Master of Science student
  • Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills
  • Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively with a variety of stakeholders
  • Ability to prioritize tasks and focus on multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously
  • Creative, some graphic design experience would be an asset
  • Ability to use a camera and any experience taking pictures and shooting/editing video would be an asset
  • Excellent computer skills, including knowledge of social media
  • A strong passion for research and professional development and its impact on the student experience

Preferred Academic Level: Graduate

Targeted Degrees and Disciplines: Master of Arts/Master of Science