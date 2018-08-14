Note: For a co-op position, the position must be registered as a co-op and the student must be admissible to the co-op option (i.e., Master of Arts and Master of Science students only)

Position Information Projected Start Date

September 04, 2018

Projected End Date

April 30, 2019

Application Deadline

August 20, 2018 11:59 PM

Application Method

Career Bridge Company Information Organization

University of Lethbridge (School of Graduate Sudies and Office of Research and Innovation Services)

Job Contact

Danielle Lenaour (Manager, School of Graduate Studies); and

Penny Pickles (Project Manager - Research, Research Services)

Contact Email

artsci.coop@uleth.ca Job Posting Information Term Posted

Fall 2018

Job Title

Communications and Public Affairs Assistant

Duration

8 months

Job Location

Lethbridge, Alberta

Job Description

Faculty members and graduate students are engaged in many important and exciting research projects and professional development opportunities at the University of Lethbridge. The primary goal of the Communications & Public Affairs position is to make these projects and opportunities more easily accessible to both current and prospective uLethbridge students.

In this role, the student will:

Research and organize information for use in marketing projects

Develop a diverse repository of images, short videos (30-45 seconds), and stories that profile a broad spectrum of graduate student and faculty member research and professional development opportunities at uLethbridge

Coordinate and prepare blog posts about students and/or faculty research

Coordinate and communicate research projects and related funding/grants with current and prospective graduate students

Draft communication related to news releases, fact sheets, and other materials

Provide administrative, graphics, and production support for marketing materials

Assisting with the creation and development of content for social media outlets, newsletters, and other items.

Other duties, as assigned.

Job Requirements

Must be a Master of Arts or Master of Science student

Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills

Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively with a variety of stakeholders

Ability to prioritize tasks and focus on multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously

Creative, some graphic design experience would be an asset

Ability to use a camera and any experience taking pictures and shooting/editing video would be an asset

Excellent computer skills, including knowledge of social media

A strong passion for research and professional development and its impact on the student experience

Preferred Academic Level: Graduate

Targeted Degrees and Disciplines: Master of Arts/Master of Science