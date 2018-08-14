Co-op position: Communications and Public Affairs Assistant
Note: For a co-op position, the position must be registered as a co-op and the student must be admissible to the co-op option (i.e., Master of Arts and Master of Science students only)
Faculty members and graduate students are engaged in many important and exciting research projects and professional development opportunities at the University of Lethbridge. The primary goal of the Communications & Public Affairs position is to make these projects and opportunities more easily accessible to both current and prospective uLethbridge students.
In this role, the student will:
- Research and organize information for use in marketing projects
- Develop a diverse repository of images, short videos (30-45 seconds), and stories that profile a broad spectrum of graduate student and faculty member research and professional development opportunities at uLethbridge
- Coordinate and prepare blog posts about students and/or faculty research
- Coordinate and communicate research projects and related funding/grants with current and prospective graduate students
- Draft communication related to news releases, fact sheets, and other materials
- Provide administrative, graphics, and production support for marketing materials
- Assisting with the creation and development of content for social media outlets, newsletters, and other items.
- Other duties, as assigned.
- Must be a Master of Arts or Master of Science student
- Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills
- Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively with a variety of stakeholders
- Ability to prioritize tasks and focus on multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously
- Creative, some graphic design experience would be an asset
- Ability to use a camera and any experience taking pictures and shooting/editing video would be an asset
- Excellent computer skills, including knowledge of social media
- A strong passion for research and professional development and its impact on the student experience
Preferred Academic Level: Graduate
Targeted Degrees and Disciplines: Master of Arts/Master of Science