Student Travel Abroad Risk Orientation

University of Lethbridge students traveling abroad in conjunction with University sponsorship-activities supported or funded by U of L or that involve academic work for credit, are required to attend a pre-departure orientation or complete on-line learning modules prior to departure. If you are unable to attend any of the scheduled sessions you may complete the on-line learning through International SOS at any time by contacting insurance.risk@uleth.ca for set up.
Display Dates:
Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 11:30 to Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 11:30