Writing With Integrity

Are you a new student looking to bring learn more about academic writing at the graduate level? Are you writing a paper for a course, your thesis proposal, or your thesis document? Then this workshop is for you!

Rumi Graham, Graduate Student Librarian will facilitate this interactive professional development workshop that focuses on completing your graduate level writing activities and eventually your thesis with integrity. Key topics include copyright and plagiarism, applying writing strategies to avoid an academic offense, citing an original idea and an overview of the writing support resources available on campus.

When: Wednesday, October 3 11:00am – 1:00pm

Where: L950

Who: FREE for all new and continuing graduate students

Register Here