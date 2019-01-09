The University of Windsor Philosophy Department Presents Critical Reflections 2019: A Graduate Philosophy Conference

All undergraduate and graduate students interested in participating are invited to submit a 250-400-word abstract for a 10-12-page paper (suitable for a 20-minute presentation). Presentations will be followed by a 10-minute question and answer period. Submissions from any area of philosophy are welcome, but we are interested in significant and original contributions to philosophical research.

All submissions are welcome, however, due to the research interests of our keynote speaker priority will be given to papers related to Critical Theory. Possible topics could include, but are not limited to: Social Liberation, Critical Race Theory, Emancipation, Freedom, Dialectics, Revolution, Marxism, Adorno, Marcuse, Horkheimer, and Foucault.

The conference will be held in the McPherson Lounge of Alumni Hall at the University of Windsor on Saturday March 22nd and 23rd 2019. March 22nd will be dedicated to undergraduate submissions. March 23rd will be dedicated to graduate student presentations. Food and drinks will be provided throughout both days.

The deadline for submissions is February 15th, 2019 at 11:59 pm. Notice of acceptance can be expected within a few days after the deadline. Abstracts should be prepared for blind review. All submissions should include the name of the applicant, the level of study and the institution they are associated with. Please submit all abstracts to our conference website: https://scholar.uwindsor.ca/essaysofsignificance/

Just click submit abstract. For further inquiries please contact uwphil@gmail.com.

On the evening of Friday March 22nd, 2019 following the 13th Annual “Critical Reflections: An Undergraduate Philosophy Conference,” there will be a Keynote Address given by Dr. Deborah Cook.