Open Position: Graduate Research Assistant (Fall 2018)

An open position for a Research Assistant to assess new teaching strategies in biochemistry using 3D-printed models of biomolecules is now available. This study is part of a Teaching Development Fund Project by Dr. Ute Kothe and Dr. Trushar Patel who are teaching with physical models of biomolecules in a third- and fourth-year biochemistry class.

The Research Assistant will be responsible for conducting a surveys and classroom observations as well as for recording and analyzing the data.

No background in science is required, but experience with statistical data analysis is required. Strong time-management and organizational skills as well as the ability to work independently are expected.

This is a Research Assistant Position for the Fall 2018 which will be remunerated on an hourly basis.

To apply, please email a CV and a motivation letter to Dr. Ute Kothe (ute.kothe@uleth.ca). Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, and applications will be evaluated starting September 27th, 2018.