I-CYS 3rd Annual Symposium Call for Papers

Student abstracts are being considered for presentation for 3rd Annual I-CYS Symposium At the Intersections of Youth and museums: How to Teach the Past will be held at the Lethbridge Galt Museum on April 8, 2019. This years featured speakers include Dr. Monica Patterson (Carleton University), Dr. Ann Marie Murnaghan (Ryerson University), Dr. Naomi Hamer (Ryerson University), and Dr. James Trepanier (Canadian Museum of History).

Student abstracts must be submitted for consideration for presentation and a $200 prize! Abstracts are to be submitted to perry@uleth.ca by March 15th.