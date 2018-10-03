Human Ethics Workshops

The University of Lethbridge is committed to maintaining high standards, and requires that all research involving human participants undertaken by individuals connected to the University confirm to the highest ethical standards.

You are invited to learn about the three ethical principles outlined in the Tri-Council Policy Statement: Ethical Conduct for Research Involving Humans (TCPS2), and the role of the University ethics committees in supporting a framework of respect and mutual understanding between the researcher and research participants so that their respective roles, rights, and responsibilities can be properly understood.

Workshop participants will be encouraged to identify ethical issues in the design, conduct and oversight of research, and to contribute ethically acceptable solutions to these issues.

Workshop Dates:

Monday, October 22 from 2pm - 3pm Register

Wednesday, October 24 from 2pm - 3pm Register

Tuesday, October 30 from 9am - 10am Register

Thursday, November 1 from 10am - 11am Register

Room: L1114