Graduate Research Profile: Vasil Todorinov

In physics, two major theories are used to describe the universe: the quantum field theory (QFT) and the theory of general relativity (GR). These two theories describe the universe at two different scales, the first describes the microscopic world of atoms and elementary particles, and the second describes the universe at large-scale level of planets, galaxies, and other celestial bodies respectively. However, many physicists are working on overcoming the differences in these theories and finding a unified theory describing the universe. The first step l towards this goal is discovering this theory is to extending General relativity to the scale of quantum particles.

For an analogy for quantum particles, we can think of them like a Lego blocks that build the world with rigid dimensions. They can come in variety of simple shapes and sizes and obey a certain set of rules under which rules they can build structures with dimensions that measure in multiples of the block’s dimensions.

Theories describing gravitational effects on microscopic systems share the name (Quantum Gravity). Making predictions and proposing experiments is the field of Quantum Gravity Phenomenology this is the research focus of doctoral student Vasil Todorinov. Vasil explains that according to quantum gravity spacetime is like a beach, it looks smooth from afar, but it is made up from a large number of tiny grains of sand (spacetimes minimum measurable length). However, problems arise when we try to apply this way of thinking to gravity. This is where Vasil’s research comes in.

One problem can be described as such: we live a four-dimensional world with three spatial dimensions and one time dimension (also known as spacetime). However, since the concept of length is three-dimensional, applying the concept of minimum length to four-dimensional gravity causes several problems in the theory. Under the supervision of Dr. Saurya Das, Vasil has utilized complex mathematics and computer simulations Vasil to successfully expand the concept of minimum length to the previously mentioned four-dimensions without sacrificing the properties of spacetime and gravity.

Vasil, his supervisor prof. Das, and his collaborators are now putting their efforts into finding measurable predictions that come from this discovery and testing their theory to build a body of supporting evidence. With the first steps taken and a desire for understanding the universe and its contents, we are excited to see what mysteries Vasil’s research with unravel in the future.