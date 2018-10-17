Graduate Research Profile: Serena Visser

As Serena Visser simply put, her doctoral research is inspired by the clients she worked with during her dozen years as a therapist in the community and here at the University of Lethbridge Counselling and Career Services. As a first year PhD student in the Cultural, Social and Political Thought program, she is working at the intersections of gender studies and mental health to study the experiences trans and gender diverse (TGD) people have with the structures and processes of the mental health system in small urban communities in Alberta. Under the supervision of Dr. Suzanne Lenon, Serena is investigating how trans and gender diverse people are treated within and served by the mental health system.

For this type of research, Serena will rely on in-depth narrative interviews with TGD Albertans who have accessed the mental health system to hear about their lived experiences of these interactions. She will also complete semi-structured interviews with mental health providers in smaller urban centres to better understand how they see the system’s interactions with this population. Her research responses and analyses will have important implications for the review and structuring of services, policies, and procedures; as such, findings will be of interest to TGD communities, mental health practitioners, educators, and administrators aspiring to create a safe and accessible experience within the mental health system for the TGD community, and indeed, all humans who choose to access it. Serena is grateful for the opportunities and support she is receiving to expand her abilities in new areas of theory, engage with new perspectives, and develop new practises – particularly in research!