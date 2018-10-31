Graduate Research Profile: Katie Wilson

Canada Vanier scholar and Doctor of Philosophy (Theoretical and Computational Science concentrating in Computational and Theoretical Chemistry) student Katie Wilson (BSc ’13) is examining the atomic level structure of DNA damage that can lead to poor health outcomes. Specifically, the DNA damage Katie is focusing on is caused by exposure to tobacco compounds such as cigarettes and e-cigarette liquid. Katie aims to understand the chemical properties that cause this damage and help inspire the introduction of legislation to control our exposure to such chemicals.

Using computer modelling, Katie investigates the processing and replication of DNA damage by polymerases. Polymerases are specialized molecular machines responsible for the production of RNA, a key component in gene expression, and the replication of DNA. The DNA damage products that Katie studies vary in their chemical properties and through the modelling and analysis of this damage she aims to understand the effects of different DNA lesions on replication of the damaged DNA. In fact, Katie’s doctoral thesis provides the first comprehensive structural information on the replication of a class of tobacco derived DNA lesions and thereby clarifies the mutational spectra—or the range of mutations that can occur—for several lesions and the structural basis for their replication. Additionally, this work provides important insight into the function of a key human polymerase and emphasizes the complex interactions between factors that are required to replicate damaged DNA.

Research like Katie’s is helping the scientific community gain a better understanding of the effects that DNA damage and mutation have on health, and opening avenues of treatment to counteract the negative impacts of these genetic changes.