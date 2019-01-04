CSHS Student Committee Nominations Are Open

The Canadian Society for Horticultural Sciences is looking for a graduate student to join the CSHS student committee to represent Alberta. The responsibilities of a CSHS Student Committee member are to attend quarterly online meetings, and to host one event during the year which promotes horticultural science to the general public. Interested students should be members of the CSHS. Student membership is only $25, or $40 for a joint membership in the CSHS, Canadian Society of Agronomy, and Canadian Society of Soil Science (https://cshs.ca/membership-application-renewal/).

If you are interested, please send a brief biography (<250 words) about yourself to CSHS.student.committee@gmail.com by January 25, 2019.