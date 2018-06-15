The Centre for the Study of Scholarly Communication has partnered with Force 11 Scholarly Communications Institute (FSCI) to offer a US$150 discount on tuition to University of Lethbridge Faculty, Students, and Staff:

Date: July 30-August 3, 2018

Location: UC San Diego, La Jolla CA http://force11.org/fsci/2018

Tuition (5 Days):

Students: US$350 (regularly US$500), US$550 after July 2;

US$350 (regularly US$500), US$550 after July 2; Faculty/Staff: US$600 (regularly $US$750), US$800 after July 2.

On campus housing is available for US$102 pp/night (meals included). To claim this discount, use the discount code ULETH when you register at https://www.force11.org/fsci/2018/registration-housing

In addition to classes, workshops and lectures, the Institute offers excursions to the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, a Taco party on the La Jolla beach, and numerous receptions on the UC San Diego Campus.

UC San Diego is located in La Jolla, a short drive from San Diego and the U.S. Mexican border.

About the Institute

The world of Scientific and Scholarly Communication is changing rapidly. Green and Gold Open Access, Impact Factors, H-Index, Altmetrics, reputation management, gray literature. Twenty years ago, few if any of us had heard of these terms. In the next twenty years, they will be an increasingly important part of a successful academic career.

The Force 11 Scholarly Communication Institute (FSCI) is a Summer Institute on the latest trends in research communication. Taught by top researchers, librarians, and publishers from across disciplines, the Institute offers courses in a broad range of current topics in contemporary Scholarly Communication and research management, including Data Management, Open Education, how to popularise your research, issues in scientific reproducibility, Open Access in the Global South, and Software Citation, among many others (see below for a list of offerings).

The focus of these courses is on faculty, students, and research administrators who want to understand how contemporary Scholarly and Scientific Communication works and how they can thrive in this new environment. No specialised knowledge is required and the goal is to provide participants with hands on experience they can bring back to the lab and library.

FSCI is a great opportunity to learn from the experts on how to thrive in the new world of Scholarly and Scientific Communication in a relaxed atmosphere on a beautiful campus. The Lethbridge Centre for the Study of the Scholarly Communication has been involved in the development of the institute from its conception. If you have any questions about the Institute, its programmes, or its suitability for you or your students, please contact Daniel O'Donnell (daniel.odonnell@uleth.ca 403-329-2377) or Stephanie Hagstrom (sthagstrom@ucsd.edu 1-858-534-1219).

Course List (2018)

Inside Scholarly Communications Today

Reproducible Research Reporting and Dynamic Documents with Open Authoring Tools: Toward the Paper of the Future

Collaboration, Communities and Collectivities: Understanding Collaboration in the Scholarly Commons

Community, Collaboration, and Impact: Open Scholarly Communication for Humanities and Social Sciences

Building an Open,Fair and Sustainable Information-Rich Research Institution

Data in the Scholarly Communications Life Cycle

The Basics and Beyond: Developing a Critical, Community-Based Approach to Open Education

Research Reproducibility in Theory and Practice

The Art of Transforming a Research Paper into a Lay Summary

Open South: The Open Science Experience in Latin America and the Caribbean

Pre- and Post-Publication Peer Review: Perspectives and Platforms

Detection of Questionable Publishing Practices: Procedures, Key Elements and Practical Examples

Open Data Visualization - Tools and Techniques to Better Report Data

Public Humanities as Scholarly Communication

Integrating Wikidata with Your Research and Curation Workflows

How Much Does Open Access Cost? A Hands-on Approach to Tracking and Analysing Article Processing Charges

Publishing Reproducible Code and Data: A Hands-on, Bring-Your-Own-Code Course

Opening the Research Enterprise: Partnering to Support Openness in Grant-Funded Faculty Research

Implementing Software Citation

Mentoring the Next Generation of Open Scholars: Approaches, Tools & Tactics

Structural Biology: A Prototypical Case for Publishing Big Data

Registration: http://www.force11.org/fsci/2018/registration-housing. Use the code ULETH to claim your US$150 discount.

We hope you will be able to be able to attend!

For more information, visit www.force11.org/fsci/2018

Contact: Daniel Paul O'Donnell (daniel.odonnell@uleth.ca 403-329-2377)

Stephanie Hagstrom, sthagstrom@ucsd.edu 1-858-534-1219