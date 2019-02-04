Call for Submissions - Acadia University Social and Politcal Thought Graduate Conference



What are the limitations of focusing our scholarly attention on questions of life? Is life a centering concept that we can always return to, or is it limiting in its definition in giving primacy to organic bodies? This conference will explore what exists beyond the concept of life in the social and political imaginary. There are several emerging theoretical movements asking a different order of questions. These are theories that do not simply theorize what the world means to us, but also the totality of what can be possible outside of life. What constitutes life itself or life as a concept? Is nature alive/can nature die? How can we engage with questions beyond life when we are alive ourselves? Is life inherently humanistic or is there a way to comprehend life outside of problematic terms? Can we move beyond life or can we simply animate and give agency to non-life? These questions and many more can be considered as long as they focus on the theme beyond life itself. Submissions from every and all disciplines are welcome as we seek a diverse and intellectually stimulating body of approaches to these questions.

We acknowledge that Acadia University sits on the traditional unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq Nation. This territory is covered by the “Treaties of Peace and Friendship” which Mi’kmaq and Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet) people first signed with the British Crown in 1725. The treaties did not deal with surrender of lands and resources but in fact recognized Mi’kmaq and Wolastoqiyik (Maliseet) title and established the rules for what was to be an ongoing relationship between nations.



We are offering presenters a special opportunity to not only present their work but to also have their work published as conference proceedings in Acadia SPT's graduate journal to Be Decided*.

