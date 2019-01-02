Call for Papers: ENCOUNTERS 2019 Graduate Student's Conference, University of Alberta

ENCOUNTERS 2019: Music, Cultures and Identities



Graduate Students Conference: Call for Papers

The Graduate Music Students’ Association of the University of Alberta (GMSA) has announced a call for papers and lecture-recitals for its ENCOUNTERS 2019 Graduate Students Conference entitled Music, Cultures and Identities. The conference will take place on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10 in the Department of Music, University of Alberta.

Submission Deadline: January 20

The conference aims to showcase innovative graduate research, and to provide a forum for students to present their work and engage with their colleagues in an interdisciplinary, scholarly environment. They encourage submissions from any area of music research, including ethnomusicology, music theory, musicology, popular music, composition, education, and performance. They also welcome interdisciplinary submissions from students across the fine arts, humanities, and social sciences.

This year will feature two keynote lectures by two distinguished scholars:



• Dr. Timothy Rice, Professor Emeritus of Ethnomusicology from University of California, Los Angeles, will be speaking on: “Ethnomusicology in the North American university: a history of failure or of success?”



• Dr. Guillaume Tardif, Associate Professor from the University of Alberta, the UofA keynote in performance will be speaking on: “Encounters with the Implicit: A Panorama”

Paper presentations should be no longer than 20 minutes with a ten-minute question period following each presentation. Lecture-Recitals should be 30 minutes, followed by a ten-minute question period.

Please submit a proposal of no longer than 300 words in PDF format to gmsa@ualberta.ca by January 20. Your email submission should include your name, affiliation, contact information and AV requirements. Please do not include any information that could identify you or your institution in the abstract. All proposals will be evaluated anonymously and should be suitable for publication in the conference program. Authors of accepted proposals will be notified by email in early February 2019. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the organizers at the conference email.