Call for Papers: 42nd Annual UBC Graduate Symposium

From Latin violentia, “vehemence, impetuosity” the signification of the word “violence” seems to have reached the contemporary moment unaltered. At the core of human experience, there are no exact synonyms, no substituting phrases to express its meaning— no other words.

The Department of Art History, Visual Art and Theory (AHVA) at the University of British Columbia is pleased to invite submissions for the 42nd Annual Graduate Symposium “Violentia: Representing Bodies and Violence” to be held on March 7 and March 8, 2019.

The body and violence have a long and complex relationship within the discourse of art history. While not necessarily physical, violence nevertheless manifests itself on or through the body in myriad ways and has been a shaping influence at the individual and collective level. This symposium will investigate the various ways violence is inflicted, read, and embodied through its association with the “body” as both a physical and abstract concept. Considering the importance of the body—as an object, a community of people, a measure of land, an immaterial model, a metaphorical representation, etc.—we encourage a re-evaluation of how the relationship between violence and the body has come to shape art history.

We invite papers from all periods of art history and related disciplines, and possible topics may include, but are not limited to:

the romanticizing of representations of violence

activist art, propaganda, nationalism, and violence

the act of looking as an act of violence

commodification of the body

visibility of marginalized bodies

erotica, pornography, and violence

non-human bodies as objects of violence

The AHVA Graduate Symposium organizing committee invites proposals for twenty-minute-long paper presentations. Current and recently graduated Master of Arts, Masters of Fine Arts, Doctoral and Postdoctoral students, and students from various Humanities fields whose research revolves around this year’s theme are encouraged to apply. Applicants should submit an abstract of no more than 300 words with the title of the paper, along with a separate document that includes a 250 word bio, to grad.symposium@ubc.ca by December 28, 2018. Please include your full name, affiliation, and contact information in your bio. As a blind panel will review all submissions, please ensure that your name and the title of your paper are included in your letter of introduction, but that your name and other identifying marks do not appear in the abstract.

“Violentia: Representing Bodies and Violence” will include a concurrent exhibition in keeping with the theme of the symposium from March 7 to 28.