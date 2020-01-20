Weston Family Awards in Northern Research

Purpose

Weston Family Northern Scientists are at the forefront of northern scholarship, all of whom share a passion for Arctic and Northern research and all of whom are helping to create a better future for Canada and for the world. Award recipients undertake research across a broad spectrum of fields and disciplines in the natural sciences, including studies of northern ecosystems, biodiversity, flora and fauna, meteorology, oceanography, glaciology, geography, and environmental studies, among others. The program also supports travel for postdoctoral fellows to attend conferences and perform research in the North, as well as an “Extended Stay” program that enables master’s level and doctoral students to apply for funding to engage with northerners (including Indigenous and nonIndigenous communities and community members) to disseminate the results of their field research and maximize the impact of their work.

Deadline: January 20

Value

$15,000 Masters

$50,000 Doctoral

Eligibility

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada as of the application deadline;

Be currently enrolled in a master’s/doctoral program in the natural sciences pursuing northern research at a Canadian university leading to a thesis;

Continue to be enrolled in their program throughout the duration of the one-year award (awards will begin in June 2020); and

Have received approval for their research proposal at the time of receipt of the award, including any required ethical reviews and/or research licenses.

Research and field studies must relate to and take place in Canada’s North, as defined by any region in Canada where both permafrost and ground ice are present according to the National Atlas of Canada, 5th edition (1978-1995). A map is available through Polar Knowledge Canada with a boundary line that defined northern regions, however please note that this is merely a guideline and some flexibility will be granted for regions close to the boundary.

Informations and links to the online application are found on The Weston Family Award website.