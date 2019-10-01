TriCouncil (NSERC, SSHRC, CIHR) Doctoral Scholarship

The objective of the Canada Graduate Scholarships—Doctoral (CGS D) program is to promote continued excellence in Canadian research by rewarding and retaining high-calibre doctoral students at Canadian institutions. By providing support for a high-quality research training experience to awardees, the CGS D program strives to foster impacts within and beyond the research environment.

In addition to the CGS D, each agency has its own doctoral awards. Refer to the appropriate literature for CIHR, NSERC and SSHRC for further details.

Meritorious CGS D applicants may also be eligible for agency-specific doctoral awards. Applicants complete and submit one application to be considered for both a CGS D scholarship and an agency doctoral award. CGS D scholarships are offered to top-ranked eligible applicants.

Deadline

Internal Deadline: October 1st at 21:00 MST

Value

CGS-D 35,000 per annum for up to 3 years

Allocation*:

NSERC #nominations TBA

SSHRC: #nominations TBA

CIHR: 3 nominations

*NOTE: Institutions may recommend applications from self-identified Indigenous applicants to the doctoral awards competition beyond their application quota. Indigenous applicants must agree to their personal information being used for this purpose by making the appropriate selection in the application form.

Self-identified Indigenous applicants who are required to submit directly to the appropriate agency are automatically evaluated at the national competition.

Applications are completed and submited online here:

Applicants should complete the agency application that is best aligned with their research subject matter to ensure that it is reviewed by experts in disciplines closest to their field(s) of study. For more information on selecting the appropriate federal granting agency, refer to science.gc.ca.

NSERC: On-line System

SSHRC: On-line System

CIHR: ResearchNET

Criteria

Be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident of Canada;

have completed no more than 24 months of full-time study in their doctoral program by December 31 of the year of application (no more than 36 months if transferred directly from Bachelors to a PhD; fast-tracked or enrolled in joint program, e.g., MD/PhD, MA/PhD);

submit only one doctoral award application in a given academic year. Nominations to the Vanier CGS program do not count towards this limit;

not have already received a doctoral-level scholarship or fellowship from CIHR, NSERC or SSHRC.

Some eligibility requirements for CGS D differ from those of the agency-specific doctoral awards.

For evaluation criteria be sure to visit the Canada Graduate Scholarship Doctoral Program website.

Renewal Process:

For Doctoral Awards, you must submit an Annual Progress Report in order for you next year of funding to be put into place. This report should be submitted to the Graduate Award Advisor prior to the anniversary of your scholarship to ensure there is no disruption to your payments.