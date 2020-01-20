Purpose

The Tanaka Fund was established in 1974 as the result of an exchange of gifts between the governments of Canada and Japan. Canada offered $1,000,000 to Japan to promote Canadian studies in Japanese universities, while Japan provided 300 million yen for the enhancement of Japanese studies in Canadian universities. The funds were used to establish the “Japan Foundation Trust Fund for the Promotion of Japanese Studies in Canadian Universities”.

Deadline: January 7

Value

$10,000

Duration: 3 months in Japan.

Eligibility

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada as of the application deadline;

Be currently enrolled in a master’s/doctoral program in the natural sciences pursuing northern research at a Canadian university leading to a thesis;

Continue to be enrolled in their program throughout the duration of the one-year award (awards will begin in June 2020); and

Have received approval for their research proposal at the time of receipt of the award, including any required ethical reviews and/or research licenses.

Conducting research related to Japan (comparative research included) with methos in humanities and social sciences.

Informations and links to the online application are found on the Tanaka Fund Program website.