Northern Alberta Development Council FNMI Bursary

Award Quick Look
Deadline: Friday, November 15, 2019
Amount: 15,000
Student Status: Full Time
Type: External
Citizenship:
- Canadian
Program(s):
- Doctor of Philosophy
- Doctor of Philosophy in Education
- Master of Arts
- Master of Counselling
- Master of Education
- Master of Fine Arts
- Master of Music
- Master of Nursing
- Master of Science
- Master of Science (Management)
- School of Graduate Studies
The goal of this bursary is to assist FNMI students to obtain the skills and knowledge to enter or re-enter the workforce in northern Alberta.
Agency Deadline: June 1st and November 15
Value
-
The First Nation, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) NADC Bursary is a return service bursary of varying amounts:
-
Students in a Bachelor’s, Masters’ or PhD program can access $10,000 per year for any year of their studies.
-
-
In addition to the base bursary amount of $6,000 and $10,000 students may qualify for additional funding based on financial need to assist with their schooling cost.
Eligibility
You may receive a First Nation, Métis and Inuit NADC Bursary if you:
- Are 18 years of age or older
- Have been a resident of Alberta for 12 consecutive months before the start of your program
- Are enrolled fulltime in a post-secondary program that is designated for provincial funding
- In a program that is at least 12 weeks in length
- Are not in default of a provincial student loan
- Can provide proof of Indigenous (see application for more detail)
Application & Information: Visit NADC Bursary website for further details.