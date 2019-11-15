  1. Doctor of Philosophy
  2. Northern Alberta Development Council FNMI Bursary

Award Quick Look

Deadline: Friday, November 15, 2019

Amount: 15,000

Student Status: Full Time

Type: External

Citizenship:

  • Canadian

Program(s):

  • Doctor of Philosophy
  • Doctor of Philosophy in Education
  • Master of Arts
  • Master of Counselling
  • Master of Education
  • Master of Fine Arts
  • Master of Music
  • Master of Nursing
  • Master of Science
  • Master of Science (Management)
  • School of Graduate Studies

The goal of this bursary is to assist FNMI students to obtain the skills and knowledge to enter or re-enter the workforce in northern Alberta.

Agency Deadline:  June 1st and November 15

Value

  • The First Nation, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) NADC Bursary is a return service bursary of varying amounts:

    • Students in a Bachelor’s, Masters’ or PhD program can access $10,000 per year for any year of their studies. 

  • In addition to the base bursary amount of $6,000 and $10,000 students may qualify for additional funding based on financial need to assist with their schooling cost.

Eligibility

You may receive a First Nation, Métis and Inuit NADC Bursary if you:

  • Are 18 years of age or older
  • Have been a resident of Alberta for 12 consecutive months before the start of your program
  • Are enrolled fulltime in a post-secondary program that is designated for provincial funding
  • In a program that is at least 12 weeks in length
  • Are not in default of a provincial student loan
  • Can provide proof of Indigenous (see application for more detail)

Application & Information: Visit NADC Bursary website for further details.