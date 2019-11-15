Northern Alberta Development Council FNMI Bursary

The goal of this bursary is to assist FNMI students to obtain the skills and knowledge to enter or re-enter the workforce in northern Alberta.

Agency Deadline: June 1st and November 15

Value

The First Nation, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) NADC Bursary is a return service bursary of varying amounts: Students in a Bachelor’s, Masters’ or PhD program can access $10,000 per year for any year of their studies.

In addition to the base bursary amount of $6,000 and $10,000 students may qualify for additional funding based on financial need to assist with their schooling cost.

Eligibility

You may receive a First Nation, Métis and Inuit NADC Bursary if you:

Are 18 years of age or older

Have been a resident of Alberta for 12 consecutive months before the start of your program

Are enrolled fulltime in a post-secondary program that is designated for provincial funding

In a program that is at least 12 weeks in length

Are not in default of a provincial student loan

Can provide proof of Indigenous (see application for more detail)

Application & Information: Visit NADC Bursary website for further details.