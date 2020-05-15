Hummel Neuroscience Graduate Award

Established by Ruth Hummel, Eleanor (Hummel) Smith and Bernie Hummel, to honor the memory of their parents, lifelong Albertans, George and Alice (Anderson) Hummel, who had a longstanding interest in the CCBN research at the UofL.

Interest in CCBN research was related to the knowledge that many communities in southern Alberta, including their own hometown of Champion, appeared to be dealing with proportionately high occurrences of Parkinson’s and other neurological diseases. George was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s himself, and one of their children had a near fatal stroke.

Deadline

May 15

Value

$1,000

variable

Eligibility

Full-time graduate students majoring in Neuroscience. Preference given to student studying Parkinson's or stroke research.

Criteria

Academic achievement

Application