Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship (AGES)

Details on eligibility are still in the works, we appreciate your patience.

Purpose

The Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students pursuing graduate studies in Alberta. It was established to incent the best and the brightest students, including international students, to study in Alberta.

The new Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship, consolidates the following seven existing award programs, helping students pursue graduate studies in Alberta.

Alberta Ukrainian Centennial Commemorative Scholarship

Graduate Citizenship Award

Graduate Student Scholarship

Helen Hunley Public Policy Graduate Scholarship

Indigenous Graduate Award

International Education Award – Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth II Graduate Scholarship

Deadline: TBD

Value

$11,000- $15,000 each

Eligibility