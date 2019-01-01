  1. Doctor of Philosophy
  2. Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship (AGES)

Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship (AGES)

Award Quick Look

Deadline: No Deadline

Amount: 11,000

Student Status: Full Time

Type: External

Citizenship:

  • Canadian
  • International
  • Permanent Resident

Program(s):

  • Doctor of Philosophy
  • Doctor of Philosophy in Education
  • Master of Arts
  • Master of Counselling
  • Master of Education
  • Master of Fine Arts
  • Master of Music
  • Master of Nursing
  • Master of Science
  • Master of Science (Management)
  • School of Graduate Studies

Details on eligibility are still in the works, we appreciate your patience.

Purpose

The Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students pursuing graduate studies in Alberta. It was established to incent the best and the brightest students, including international students, to study in Alberta.

The new Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship, consolidates the following seven existing award programs, helping students pursue graduate studies in Alberta.

  • Alberta Ukrainian Centennial Commemorative Scholarship
  • Graduate Citizenship Award
  • Graduate Student Scholarship
  • Helen Hunley Public Policy Graduate Scholarship
  • Indigenous Graduate Award
  • International Education Award – Ukraine
  • Queen Elizabeth II Graduate Scholarship

Deadline: TBD

Value

  • $11,000- $15,000 each

Eligibility

  • TBD

 