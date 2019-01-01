Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship (AGES)

Award Quick Look
Deadline: No Deadline
Amount: 11,000
Student Status: Full Time
Type: External
Citizenship:
- Canadian
- International
- Permanent Resident
Program(s):
- Doctor of Philosophy
- Doctor of Philosophy in Education
- Master of Arts
- Master of Counselling
- Master of Education
- Master of Fine Arts
- Master of Music
- Master of Nursing
- Master of Science
- Master of Science (Management)
- School of Graduate Studies
Details on eligibility are still in the works, we appreciate your patience.
Purpose
The Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students pursuing graduate studies in Alberta. It was established to incent the best and the brightest students, including international students, to study in Alberta.
The new Alberta Graduate Excellence Scholarship, consolidates the following seven existing award programs, helping students pursue graduate studies in Alberta.
- Alberta Ukrainian Centennial Commemorative Scholarship
- Graduate Citizenship Award
- Graduate Student Scholarship
- Helen Hunley Public Policy Graduate Scholarship
- Indigenous Graduate Award
- International Education Award – Ukraine
- Queen Elizabeth II Graduate Scholarship
Deadline: TBD
Value
- $11,000- $15,000 each
Eligibility
- TBD