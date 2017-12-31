Apply for Corporate Finance Institute’s annual $500 tuition scholarship (2 available). These scholarships are available for Canadian business school students enrolled in a degree program.These scholarships will be awarded annually to the students that demonstrate the strongest responses in the following three areas:

Financial need and hardship incurred to attend university Passion for finance Determination to improve the lives of others through their career

Deadline

Agency Deadline: Dec 31

Value

$500

Criteria

Full Time or Part time Masters or Doctoral, Canadian students

To apply, fill out the CFI application form online.