Corporate Finance Institute Tuition Scholarship

Deadline: December 31, 2017

Amount: $500

Student Status: Part Time

Type: External

Citizenship: Canadian

Program(s): Master of Science (Management)

Apply for Corporate Finance Institute’s annual $500 tuition scholarship (2 available). These scholarships are available for Canadian business school students enrolled in a degree program.These scholarships will be awarded annually to the students that demonstrate the strongest responses in the following three areas:

  1. Financial need and hardship incurred to attend university
  2. Passion for finance
  3. Determination to improve the lives of others through their career

Deadline

  • Agency Deadline: Dec 31

Value

  • $500 

Criteria

  • Full Time or Part time Masters or Doctoral, Canadian students

To apply, fill out the CFI application form online.