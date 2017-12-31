Deadline: December 31, 2017
Amount: $500
Student Status: Part Time
Type: External
Citizenship: Canadian
Program(s): Master of Science (Management)
Apply for Corporate Finance Institute’s annual $500 tuition scholarship (2 available). These scholarships are available for Canadian business school students enrolled in a degree program.These scholarships will be awarded annually to the students that demonstrate the strongest responses in the following three areas:
To apply, fill out the CFI application form online.