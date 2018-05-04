Doctoral's Grant Application

Purpose

To fund Masters students researching in the area of neuroCAM

Deadline

May 4

Value

Student Salary: $26,500/year

Minus deductions, such as EI, held back by the host institution

Travel and expenses: up to $2,500/year

To complete or present the work

Eligibility

Research must be in the area of neuroCAM.

Applicants are required to identify a supervisor/mentor (an Assistant, Associate or Full Professor) from an accredited university for the project who will guide and review the student’s activities.

Applicants can be Canadian or international students working on their project in Alberta or Saskatchewan or University of Victoria.

Applicants must be currently in the first year of their Masters degree program at the time when they submit their application.

If the research work requires either human or animal ethics clearance, evidence of that clearance must be sent to BONF before funds will be released.

If co-funding from another agency is required to carry out the proposed project, and if such funding falls through, the applicant and PI must notify BONF immediately. The normal result will be that the funds will not be paid out. However, project re-scoping may be considered.

You are eligible to apply even if you have previously held a Branch Out studentship or grant! If thesis work goes beyond Year 2 and if progress has been encouraging in Years 1 and 2, past scholarship recipients can apply for a renewal of up to one year (the 3rd year of their degree) to aid them in completing their degree. If a student converts from a Master’s program to a PhD program while holding a Branch Out Master’s Degree Scholarship, they can hold their (Master’s Degree) scholarship for the balance of the academic year and may then apply to Branch Out for a PhD Degree Scholarship for up to two further years.



Applicant must supply copies of transcript and have two academic references submit a reference survey on their behalf by the grant application deadline.

Application

Submission is electornic via the website. Please visit the application and further information