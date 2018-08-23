Grad student creates database of missing and murdered Indigenous women

Annita Lucchesi, almost a statistic herself, continually adds names to the nearly 3,000 already in the database
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/making-difference-one-name-time#.W37xdH4nbwk
Display Dates: 
Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 11:30 to Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 16:45

Upcoming Events

Lethbridge Number Theory & Combinatorics Seminar - ALLYSA LUMLEY, York University

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 11:00 AM

Lethbridge Number Theory and Combinatorics Seminar...

Project Management Workshop

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 8:45 AM

Foundations of Project Management I When: ...

“Probing the impact of cholinergic circuits in functional recovery after focal cerebral ischemia”

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:00 AM

The Mohajerani Lab features a public presentation...

NSERC Discovery Grant Webinar - Submission of an Application

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:00 AM

In preparation for the submission of  Discovery...

UNIWeb Information Session

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 2:00 PM

The Office of Research and Innovation Services is...

“Behavioral Endophenotypes of Chronic Unpredictable Stress”

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 10:30 AM

The Gruber Lab features a public presentation &...

More Events...