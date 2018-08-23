Grad student creates database of missing and murdered Indigenous women

U of L in Calgary | Undergraduate Viewbook | Graduate Viewbook | Donate Now
Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 11:00 AM
Lethbridge Number Theory and Combinatorics Seminar...
Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 8:45 AM
Foundations of Project Management I When: ...
Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:00 AM
The Mohajerani Lab features a public presentation...
In preparation for the submission of Discovery...
Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 2:00 PM
The Office of Research and Innovation Services is...
Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 10:30 AM
The Gruber Lab features a public presentation &...
©2018 University of Lethbridge | 4401 University Drive, Lethbridge, Alberta T1K 3M4 | Phone: (403) 329-2111 | Web Privacy Statement | Contact Directory
Learn about Courses & Exams, Academic Support, Finances, Information Technology Support and more...
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns represent our campus in interuniversity sport. Go Horns!
Discover our schedules and programs in our state-of-the-art recreation facilities.