Jenn Marsh is Vice-President and Portfolio Manager, RBC Dominion Securities Inc. A passionate, driven professional, Jenn started her career in banking and finance because of her love for getting to know people and defining what is important to them. In 2017 Jenn earned the highest level of certification granted by the Canadian Securities Institute, the prestigious Fellow of CSI (FCSI). The FCSI is the highest honour and most senior credential in Canadian financial services. Jenn is a strong believer in giving back to her community whenever possible, and is a strong supporter of post-secondary education with her support of the Lethbridge College and University of Lethbridge student Scholarships. She is also a member of the National Council of Women Canada. In her spare time Jenn enjoys cooking, golfing and travelling with her husband and daughter