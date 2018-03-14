The future of finance and business innovation

The University of Lethbridge announces the transformation of its Faculty of Management to the Dhillon School of Business, which will have a strategic focus on finance and business innovation
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/unews/article/transformational-gift-calgary-real-estate-magnate-initiates-dhillon-school-business
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 14:00 to Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 16:45

