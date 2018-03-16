Opening Reception March 24 at 7 pm!

Penny Gallery @ Dr. Foster James Penny Building. Exhibition on view March 19-29 | Gallery hours: M-F 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.
The University of Lethbridge Department of Art Presents and/or The Student Show
URL: 
https://www.uleth.ca/notice/events/andor-annual-department-art-student-show#.WqxCmMPwZpg
Display Dates: 
Friday, March 16, 2018 - 16:15 to Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 16:30

Upcoming Events

**CANCELLED** - Artist Talk & Devising Workshop with Craig Hall of Vertigo Theatre

Sat, Mar 17, 2018 - 10:00 AM

Due to unforeseen circumstances, this artist talk and workshop is cancelled.  We apologize for any inconvenience this...

and/or: Annual Department of Art Student Show

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 9:00 AM

The University of Lethbridge Department of Art presents:and/or: The Student ShowOpening Reception7 to 9 pm | March 24,...

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN NOW - Kate Allen Speaks Monday, March 19th at 6pm in L1060

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 6:00 PM

Kate Allen is a Founding Principal at FRANK Architecture and Interiors, and a Registered Architect with the Alberta...

Music at Noon Series: Douglas Umana, horn; Akiko Tominaga, piano

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 12:15 PM

Music at Noon SeriesDouglas Umana, horn; Akiko Tominaga, piano12:15 pm, March 20, 2018University Recital Hall Free...

Drama Mainstage - A Barne in Bedlem: Two Approaches to Medieval Plays

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 7:30 PM

TICKETS ON SALE JANUARY 1, 2018MARCH 20 - MARCH 24 | 7:30 pm | DAVID SPINKS THEATRE (W425 | University Centre for the Arts)...

ART NOW - sophia bartholomew Speaks Wednesday, March 21st at Noon in the Recital Hall

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 12:00 PM

"In "Some ideas about warmth.", many concepts I’ve explored through discreet collaborations and site-responsive...

