Fine Arts Advising: Drop Ins Only

Can't make it into the office? Send us an email: finearts.advising@uleth.ca
URL: 
http://www.uleth.ca/finearts/advising/see-an-advisor
Display Dates: 
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 12:00 to Friday, December 1, 2017 - 05:00

Upcoming Events

ART NOW - Mary-Anne McTrowe Speaks October 20th, 2017 at Noon in the Recital Hall

Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - 12:00 PM

It is fairly common for unidentifiable masses of decomposing sea-flesh, often measuring several metres in length and...

Art Department at 50 Exhibition

Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Art Department at 50 ExhibitionOrganized by the Department of Art in celebration of University of Lethbridge’s 50th...

uLethbridge Composers Forum presents "Listening to Imagery"

Sun, Oct 22, 2017 - 3:00 PM

The University of Lethbridge in association with the Faculty of Fine Arts presents student works from Composition for Film...

ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN NOW - Damith Premathilake Speaks October 23rd, 2017 at 6pm in L1060

Mon, Oct 23, 2017 - 6:00 PM

Responsive Tropical Architecture with Cohesive Architectural DialectThe degree of responsiveness of the designed...

Music at Noon Series - Michael Hope, bassoon & Deanna Oye, piano

Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - 12:15 PM

Music at Noon SeriesMichael Hope, bassoon (Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra) & Deanna Oye, piano 12:15 pm, October 24,...

Fall 2017 International Travel Risk Management Orientation Schedule

Tue, Oct 24, 2017 - 1:30 PM

University of Lethbridge students traveling abroad in conjunction with University sponsorship- activities supported or...

More Events...