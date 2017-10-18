It is fairly common for unidentifiable masses of decomposing sea-flesh, often measuring several metres in length and...

Art Department at 50 ExhibitionOrganized by the Department of Art in celebration of University of Lethbridge’s 50th...

The University of Lethbridge in association with the Faculty of Fine Arts presents student works from Composition for Film...

Responsive Tropical Architecture with Cohesive Architectural DialectThe degree of responsiveness of the designed...

Music at Noon SeriesMichael Hope, bassoon (Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra) & Deanna Oye, piano 12:15 pm, October 24,...