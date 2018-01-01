Dr. Jackie Rice

Interim Dean - Art & New Media

Dr. Rice is a Professor of Computer Science and is currently serving as Associate Dean in the Faculty of Arts & Science. Her portfolios include recruitment, retention, timetabling, workload, and community outreach. As Associate Dean Dr. Rice also plays a large role in activities such as new program and initiative development, searches, and public relations and advancement, and as well serves on various committees and councils including Dean's Council, Dean's Advisory Committee and Arts & Science Council.

Dr. Rice attended the University of Victoria and received her B.Sc. in 1993, her M.Sc. in 1995 and her Ph.D. in 2003. She has worked as a sessional instructor at the University of Victoria, an instructor at Camosun College in Victoria, a Programmer/Analyst for SHL Systemhouse, and a computer consultant at various times through-out her career. She has been a visiting researcher and/or adjunct professor at several other institutions, including (currently) the University of New Brunswick. Dr. Rice has been active in developing and participating in outreach programs to promote computer science and math knowledge to the community through-out her career, and co-founded the LUMACS program (Life, U, Mathematics and Computer Science) in 2009.

Dr. Rice's current research is focusing on sociolinguistics in computer programming, where she is investigating how the use of language by different groups may impact quality, learning, communication, and other types of interaction around software development. Her previous research focused on synthesis of Boolean logic functions (logic synthesis), particularly reversible logic synthesis and testing, as well as representations and classification of Boolean functions including decision diagrams (DDs) and various types of mathematical transforms such as spectral transforms and the autocorrelation transform.

Other areas of interest to Dr. Rice include education in computer science and engineering, particularly in how to attract more women and underrepresented groups to these areas.

Please visit my personal web page for a list of courses that I have taught. I am also interested in supervising motivated undergraduate students in Independent Study courses related to my research (or other areas if I find it interesting).

I encourage prospective graduate students to visit my personal web page for instructions and guidance on applying to work with me. The University of Lethbridge has a very competitive graduate student compensation program for students with high GPAs (you can find more information on the University's School of Graduate Studies web page).