Bradley Parker

About

Brad Parker is Assistant Professor of Piano in the Department of Music at the University of Lethbridge, where he teaches Studio Piano and Musicianship Skills. He has performed extensively as a soloist and collaborative pianist in the United States, Canada, France, Italy, and Haiti. Recent performances include solo recitals in South Carolina and California, as well as collaborative performances with Pedro Diaz (English Horn, Met. Opera Orchestra), Gabriel Goni (flute, Costa Rica Symphony), and Nancy Stagnitta (flute, Interlochen Center for the Arts), multiple events in the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, as well as concertos with the Charleston Symphony and Lyra Vivace Chamber Orchestra.

An active promoter of new music, Brad has debuted several works for piano and various chamber ensembles at the Banff Chamber Music Festival, Musique Maintenant in Paris, as well as the Women in Music Festival at the Eastman School of Music. In 2000, he was awarded “Best Performance of a 20th Century Work” at the Chautauqua International Piano Competition.

Prior to joining the faculty at the University of Lethbridge, Brad taught at Charleston Southern University and Erskine College in South Carolina. His passion for musical instruction led him to volunteer for several summers at the North Haiti Music Camp, on the campus of the Christian University of North Haiti.

Brad completed a Masters and DMA in Piano Performance at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, with further graduate studies in France at the Paris Conservatory. He studied at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario where he earned a Bachelor of Music with Distinction. His principal teachers include Rebecca Penneys, Dr. Heather Dawn Taves, and Jean Koerner.