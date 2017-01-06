Explore with us

This is your opportunity to discover what the U of L campus is all about. ulethbridge.ca/50-years
URL: 
http://blogs.ulethbridge.ca/50-years/event/campus-tours/
Display Dates: 
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 09:45 to Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 17:00

Upcoming Events

Library Brown Bag Series

Thu, Jan 7, 2016 - 12:00 PM

The University Library is proud to once again offer...

Residence has a room for you this January

Sun, Jan 1, 2017 - 9:10 AM

WE HAVE UNITS AVAILABLE ON CAMPUS! It’s not too...

50

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 9:00 AM

50 (art + people = x)January 6 – February 17,...

How Meat Changed Sex: Intimacy with Animals After Industrial Reproduction

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 11:33 AM

Dr. Gabe Rosenberg from Duke University will be giving...

Modern Languages Film Series Spring 2017

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 12:00 PM

A new line-up of films from around the world for the...

Youth as Infrastructure: 4-H and the Intimate State in Rural America

Fri, Jan 6, 2017 - 7:00 PM

Dr. Gabe Rosenberg from Duke University will be giving...

More Events...