PS II STATEMENT OF SUPPORT - Spring 2018

Field Experience  Out of Zone or International Professional Semester III Placement Request Statement of Support

Performance in Professional Semester I and II courses and practica are taken into consideration when decisions are made regarding Professional Semester III requests for Out-of-Zone or International location placements.

Please complete this form for each of the PS II students that you supervised this Spring, keeping in mind that unit and lesson planning, and classroom management are often areas where students require  more frequent and ‘in person’ assistance from their respective PS III University Consultant in order to be successful in their internship.

Occasionally there are more Out-of-Zone or International location placement requests than can be approved for a semester, requiring student requests to be prioritized.  We ask that (based on their experience in PS II ), you include comments as to why you would or would not be supportive should  the student request an Out of Zone or international PS III placement this Fall or in the future. 

Your comments supporting your decision assist us in the prioritization of Out of Zone and International placement requests, as well as aid us in making "best fit" placement decisions in Zone 6 schools. 

Currently  there is a moratorium on International placements until the end of 2019 to allow for a full review.  It is not anticipated that students currently in PS II would delay their internship until 2020, so there is no need to provide comments in that area.

Thank you for your anticipated cooperation.

 

 

Supervision Information
Out of Zone Internship Suitability
International Internship Suitability
There is currently (until the end of 2019) a moratorium on international placements to allow for a full review.
Thank you for taking the time to complete this form to enable us to better determine the student's suitability for an Out of Zone or International Professional Semester III Internship.

