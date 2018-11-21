  1. Faculty of Education
  2. PROFESSIONAL SEMESTER II STUDENT INFORMATION FORM - SPRING 2019

Students requesting a Spring 2019 PS II practicum placement, must complete this online form by Wednesday November 21, 2018.

Students who have dependent children, or those who are involved in "university sanctioned" extra curricular activities will have those situations taken into consideration when placements are made. Employment, health and marital or other situations in Section V may also be considered.

Students wishing the above and applicable situations from Section V of this form to be considered, MUST provide the required supporting documentation!  Students should note however, that there are no "guarantees" that they will be placed locally, or within a commutable distance based on the above. (Unsupported situations will not be taken into consideration.)

Students who do not provide all relevant information, or who provide false information, may be required to withdraw from the practicum and reapply for admission to resume their studies in a subsequent year.

Should you have any questions, feel free to contact Diane McKenzie via email at diane.mckenzie@uleth.ca; via phone 403-329-2448; or in person at Turcotte Hall 4th floor room 427.

We will use the Zone 6 address provided earlier, or the changed information above,  in planning Professional Semester II practicum placements.

If however, you have "free" accommodation elsewhere in either: Zone 6; the Foothills; Calgary;  (and possibly the Airdrie)  area, that you would prefer to be considered, please indicate the town or city(s)  below.

Please note that providing an alternate placement preference for consideration for Professional Semester II practicum placement purposes, is in no way a guarantee that you will be placed at/near that address.

Knowing that your Professional Semester II practicum placement should be minimum of three grades higher or lower than that of your Professional Semester I experience, please indicate your PS II division selections in order of preference. Division 1 includes Kindergarten through to grade 3; division 2 is grades 4-6; division 3 is grades 7-9 and division 4 is grades 10-12.
The information in this section is used to assist us in accommodating Faculty of Education undergraduate students who have dependent children and those who have other situations that might be negatively impacted by practicum placement location.

Should you wish to have your situation taken into consideration for your PS II Practicum placement, the required supporting documentation "must" be provided to the Field Experience office by the due date of this form. You may click on this link Supporting Documentation for PS I, II & III Placement Consideration or go to the PS II Forms & Guidelines web page for information regarding required supporting documentation.

If you have provided any of the documentation in the past "and it remains relevant", you do not need to re-submit it for PS II consideration.  (You may wish to confirm with Field Experience that  it was received previously.)

There are no guarantees that a student will be placed locally or within a commutable distance.

If you check the box indicating that you have a dependent family member, you will need to provide a copy of their Alberta Health Care card or their Birth Certificate.
If you have a Health issue requiring specific consideration, please indicate so above. Student's wishing consideration for a health situation are required to provide a doctor’s note "detailing the requirement as it pertains to practicum placement".
Current participation in "University Sanctioned" extra-curricular activities may be taken into consideration for placement purposes. (Students must provide supporting documentation from their coach/director that includes dates of season/event for consideration.)
Schedules/specifics will need to be reflective of this Professional Semester II semester. The PS II practicum will begin approximately March 5 and will end April. 20, 2018.
Employment 'may' be taken into consideration for placement purposes. Students must provide a signed letter of employment from their employer or supervisor, including the business name, supervisor name and phone number. You should know that it is expected that any employment not begin until 5:00 p.m. weekdays to allow for adequate time to discuss and plan lessons, and to participate in duties that are a part of the teacher's routine. Indicate below if you are employed and provide the name of the business in the box provided.
