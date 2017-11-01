Students requesting a Spring 2018 PS II practicum placement, must complete this online form by Monday November 27, 2017.

Students who have dependent children, or those who are involved in "university sanctioned" extra curricular activities will have those situations taken into consideration when placements are made. Employment, health and marital or other situations in Section V may also be considered.

Students wishing the above and applicable situations from Section V of this form to be considered, MUST provide the required supporting documentation! Students should note however, that there are no "guarantees" that they will be placed locally, or within a commutable distance based on the above. (Unsupported situations will not be taken into consideration.)

Students who do not provide all relevant information, or who provide false information, may be required to withdraw from the practicum and reapply for admission to resume their studies in a subsequent year.

Should you have any questions, feel free to contact Diane McKenzie via email at diane.mckenzie@uleth.ca; via phone 403-329-2448; or in person at Turcotte Hall 4th floor room 427.