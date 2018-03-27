PROFESSIONAL SEMESTER I STUDENT INFORMATION FORM - FALL 2018

PLEASE NOTE: Acceptance of an Offer of Admission to the Faculty of Education indicates your acceptance of the possibility of having to commute daily to and from/or to be temporarily billeted (Sunday to Thursday nights) for practicum placements within Zone 6 (map attached)..

In making practicum placements, special cirrcumstances may be taking into consideration.  These are examples of such situations:

  • Family situation (e.g. dependent children)
  • Involvement in university sanctioned extra curricular activities
  • Employment
  • Health
  • Other issues described in Section V may also be considered

Students indicating on this form that they have a situation they wish to have taken into consideration for placement purposes, must submit the required supporting documentation to the Field Expernce Office by Monday Septbember 17/18.  While   such circumstances will be consider in making practicum placements, they do not guarantee that all sutudents will be placed locatlly or within a daily commutable distance. (See this PS I Forms & Guidelines web page for details as to what constitutes supporting documentation.)

NOTE: Students who provide incomplete or false information may be required to withdraw from the practicum and reapply for admission to resume their studies in a subsequent year.

Questions may be directed to Diane McKenzie in the Field Experiences Office:

Email: diane.mckenzie@uleth.ca

Phone: 403-329-2448

In person: Office Turcotte Hall, Room 427.

 

SECTION I: CONTACT INFORMATION
If you do not yet have a U of L email address, indicate the address that you are using at present.
Address while attending U of L
Please indicate the information for the address that you will be living at while attending U of L Faculty of Education.
If you are intending to move to attend the Faculty of Education program, please note this in the box above and provide the new address to the Field Experience office (4th floor Turcotte Hall or to me via email at diane.mckenzie@uleth.ca by September 10/18.
Please indicate the phone number we should use to contact you should we need to do so.
Emergency Contact Information
Province of Residence
Please select the province below that you are a resident of:
SECTION II: PROGRAM & COMPETENCY INFORMATION
This is the major under which you were admitted into the U of L Education Program.
We will make the assumption that you have not yet completed your minor unless you indicate so below.
Competencies
Professional Semester I students are placed in elementary classrooms for their practicum where possible. Occasionally teachers do not teach all of the Core subjects in a particular grade. Feel free to list any subjects or areas below that you feel you might be competent to instruct.
Niitsitapi Program
SECTION III: PRACTICUM LOCATION AND TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION

We will use the Zone 6  address you provided in Section I  when planning Professional Semester I practicum placements. If you have "free" accommodation elsewhere in Zone 6, or "free" accommodation in the Zone 5 Foothills , Calgary or Airdrie areas that you would "prefer" to be considered, please provide that address below.

Please note that providing an alternate address for consideration for Professional Semester I practicum placement purposes, is in no way a guarantee that you will be placed at/near that address.

Vehicle
We depend upon students to "carpool" to practicum schools. Approved driver's are reimbursed a predetermined amount for transporting other students to their practicum school, where it is in excess of 40 km per return trip. The number of approved driver's and distances are determined by U of L administration.
SECTION IV: LEVEL AND PREFERENCE INFORMATION
This section is used for students to provide "preference" information should they have any.
Professional Semester I practicum placement division preference
Professional Semester I students are placed in elementary level classrooms for their practicum. Note that for the Professional Semester II practicum, we endeavour to place students in classrooms that offer an experience three grades different from that of their Professional Semester I practicum. Knowing this, please indicate your preferred division for this "first" Professional Semester I practicum.
Prioritize your school "type" preference.
SECTION V: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information in this section is used to assist us in accommodating Faculty of Education undergrad students who have dependent children and those who have other situations that might be negatively impacted by practicum placement location.

As noted at the top of this form, if you are hoping to have a situation taken into consideration, the required supporting documentation "must" be provided by September 17/18 (to the Field Experience Office). Again, there are no guarantees that a student will be placed locally or within a commutable distance.

Dependant Child Information
If you check the box indicating that you have a dependent child(ren), you will need to provide a copy of their Alberta Health Care card.
Please provide the grade and school attended by your dependent child(ren) if applicable.
Marital Status
Marital status may be taken into consideration when making placements. If this applies to you, select the 'Married' option below, and provide a copy of your marriage certificate by the due date for supporting documentation.
Health Consideration
If you have a Health issue requiring specific consideration, (affecting placement location, billet situation), select the button below. You will need to provide a signed doctor’s note on letterhead detailing the requirement (expected duration) with regard to practicum placement, and also indicating that this health situation (within reason) would not negatively affect your participation in the practicum.
University Sanctioned Activities
Current participation in "university sanctioned" extra-curricular activities may be taken into consideration for placement purposes. This section does not refer to intramural or non-university activities. Please see Appendix K 'Attendance Policy' of the Student Handbook.
If you selected an activity above, note it's specifics below .
In addition to providing specifics below, students must provide supporting documentation from their U of L coach or director etc., which includes the dates/times of season/event for consideration by the due date indicated at the top of this form. Schedules/specifics will need to be reflective of the Professional Semester I practicum (November 8 - December 13).
Employment may be taken into consideration for placement purposes.
Students must provide a letter of employment (on letterhead and signed by their supervisor) which includes the business name, supervisor name and phone number. It should also include tentative days and time that you will be required to work.
Indicate the name of the business you are or will be employed with.
Relatives working at, or attending schools.
We make every effort not to place students at schools where they have relatives who are working in or attending. List the type of relative and the school they are at in the box provided below. Students are expected to notify Field Experiences by email of any changes during the course of their attendance in the program.
SECTION VI: PRIOR EDUCATION INFORMATION
High School Graduation Information
Please indicate the school name as well as the city/town and province it is in.
U of L EDUC 2500 Pre-requisite Information
Faculty of Education Prerequisite Waiver Information
I did not partake in the U of L Faculty of Education prerequisite EDUC 2500 practicum, however I have received approval from the Student Program Services to Waive this requirement.
Indicate the name of the school (including the city/town).
Professional Semester II
Please indicate the year you are planning to take your Professional Semester II. Note that only After-Degree applicants, or students who have "completed 25 or more courses" (75 credit hours), prior to beginning Professional Semester I are eligible to take Professional Semester II in the Spring of 2019.
This is for informational purposes. Eligible Professional Semester II students will be contacted prior to the Spring 2019 semester to determine/confirm their interest at that time.
You are welcome to indicate any other information you think might be relevant for placement purposes.

Upcoming Events

Launch of Collaborative Health Research Institute in Southern Alberta (CHRISA)

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 10:30 AM

Please join us for the launch of the Collaborative Health Research Institute in Southern Alberta (CHRISA). The Faculties of...

More Events...