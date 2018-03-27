PROFESSIONAL SEMESTER I STUDENT INFORMATION FORM - FALL 2018
PLEASE NOTE: Acceptance of an Offer of Admission to the Faculty of Education indicates your acceptance of the possibility of having to commute daily to and from/or to be temporarily billeted (Sunday to Thursday nights) for practicum placements within Zone 6 (map attached)..
In making practicum placements, special cirrcumstances may be taking into consideration. These are examples of such situations:
- Family situation (e.g. dependent children)
- Involvement in university sanctioned extra curricular activities
- Employment
- Health
- Other issues described in Section V may also be considered
Students indicating on this form that they have a situation they wish to have taken into consideration for placement purposes, must submit the required supporting documentation to the Field Expernce Office by Monday Septbember 17/18. While such circumstances will be consider in making practicum placements, they do not guarantee that all sutudents will be placed locatlly or within a daily commutable distance. (See this PS I Forms & Guidelines web page for details as to what constitutes supporting documentation.)
NOTE: Students who provide incomplete or false information may be required to withdraw from the practicum and reapply for admission to resume their studies in a subsequent year.
Questions may be directed to Diane McKenzie in the Field Experiences Office:
Email: diane.mckenzie@uleth.ca
Phone: 403-329-2448
In person: Office Turcotte Hall, Room 427.