PROFESSIONAL SEMESTER I STUDENT INFORMATION FORM - FALL 2017

PLEASE NOTE: Acceptance of an Offer of Admission to the Faculty of Education indicates your acceptance of the possibility of having to commute daily to and from/or to be temporarily billeted (Sunday to Thursday nights) for practicum placements within Zone 6 (map attached).

In making practicum placements, special ciscumstances may be taken into consideration.  These are an example of such situations: 

  • Family situation (e.g. dependent children)
  • Involvement in university sanctioned extra curricular activities
  • Employment
  • Health
  • Other issues described in Section V may also be considered

Students indicating on this form that they have a situation they wish to have taken into consideration for placment purposes,  must submit the required supporting documentation to the Field Experiences Office by Monday September 18/17. While such circumstances will be considered in making practicum placements, they do not guarantee that all students will be placed locally or within a daily commutable distance.

NOTE: Students who provide incomplete or false information may be required to withdraw from the practicum and reapply for admission to resume their studies in a subsequent year.

Questions may be directed to Diane McKenzie in the Field Experiences Office:

Email: diane.mckenzie@uleth.ca

Phone: 403-329-2448

In person: Office Turcotte Hall, Room 427.

 

SECTION I: CONTACT INFORMATION
If you do not yet have a U of L email address, indicate the address that you are using at present.
Please indicate the phone number we should use to contact you should we need to do so. (403-123-4567 format example)
This is the address that you will reside at while you attend U of L Faculty of Education classes. If you are intending to move to attend the Faculty of Education program, please leave this section blank and provide the new address as soon as you are able.
Emergency Contact Information
SECTION II: PROGRAM INFORMATION
This is the major under which you were admitted into the U of L Education Program.
We will make the assumption that you have not yet completed your minor unless you indicate so below.
SECTION III: PRACTICUM LOCATION AND TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION

We will use the address you provided in Section I  when planning Professional Semester I practicum placements. If you have "free" accommodation elsewhere in Zone 6 (or in the Foothills , Calgary or Airdrie area), that you would "prefer" to be considered, please provide that address below.

Please note that providing an alternate address for consideration for Professional Semester I practicum placement purposes, is in no way a guarantee that you will be placed at/near that address.

Vehicle
We depend upon students to "carpool" to practicum schools. Approved driver's are reimbursed a predetermined amount for transporting other students to their practicum school, where it is in excess of 40 km per return trip. The number of approved driver's and distances are determined by U of L administration.
SECTION IV: LEVEL AND PREFERENCE INFORMATION
This section is used for students to provide "preference" information should they have any.
Professional Semester I practicum placement division preference
Professional Semester I students are placed in elementary level classrooms for their practicum. Note that for the Professional Semester II practicum, we endeavour to place students in classrooms that offer an experience three grades different from that of their Professional Semester I practicum. Knowing this, please indicate your preferred division for this "first" Professional Semester I practicum.
Prioritize your school "type" preference.
Selections might include: reserve; rural; multi-grade; and/or christian.
Competencies
Professional Semester I students are placed in elementary classrooms for their practicum where possible. Occasionally teachers do not teach all of the Core subjects in a particular grade. Feel free to list any subjects or areas below that you feel you might be competent to instruct.
SECTION V: ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The information in this section is used to assist us in accommodating Faculty of Education undergrad students who have dependent children and those who have other situations that might be negatively impacted by practicum placement location.

As noted at the top of this form, if you are hoping to have a situation taken into consideration, the required supporting documentation "must" be provided by September 19/16 (to the Field Experience Office). Again, there are no guarantees that a student will be placed locally or within a commutable distance.

Dependant Family Information
If you check the box indicating that you have a dependent family member, you will need to provide a copy of their Alberta Health Care card.
Please provide the grade and school attended by your dependent child(ren) if applicable.
If you are hoping to have your marital or common law relationship taken into consideration, you will need to provide proof of marriage (certificate), or common law status (mortgage, rental agreement, utility bills showing both names). Block out confidential information not required for proof.
Health Considertion
If you have a Health issue requiring specific consideration, (such as that affecting placement location, billet situation), please indicate so below. You will need to provide a signed doctor’s note on letterhead detailing the requirement with regard to practicum placement.
University Sanctioned Activities
Current participation in "university sanctioned" extra-curricular activities may be taken into consideration for placement purposes. This section does not refer to intramural or non-university activities. Students must provide supporting documentation from their U of L coach or director etc., which includes dates of season/event for consideration. Please see Appendix K 'Attendance Policy' of the Student Handbook.
Please provide specific comments in the box below.
Schedules/specifics will need to be reflective of this Professional Semester I semester. The PS I practicum usually begins around the start of the second week in November and runs until mid-December.
Employment
Employment may be taken into consideration for placement purposes. Students must provide a letter of employment (on letterhead and signed by their supervisor) which includes the business name, supervisor name and phone number.
Indicate the name of the business you are or will be employed with.
Please indicate where applicable, any relatives working or attending Zone 6, Foothills and Calgary area schools. (Include the school name(s) and what type of relationship it is (i.e. brother, aunt).
You are welcome to indicate any other information you think might be relevant for placement purposes.
SECTION VI: PRIOR EDUCATION INFORMATION
High School Graduation Information
Please indicate the school name as well as the city/town and province it is in.
EDUC 2500 Pre-requisite Information
Indicate the name of the EDUC 2500 school that you were placed at.
Indicate the name(s) of your EDUC 2500 Teacher Associate and the grade level of the class.
Pre-Education Waiver Information
Indicate the name of your Alternate Pre-Education placement school (include city/town).
Indicate the name(s) of your Alternate Pre-Ed Teacher Associate and the grade level of the class.
Professional Semester II
Please indicate the year you are planning to take your Professional Semester II. Note that only After-Degree applicants, or students who have "completed 25 or more courses" (75 credit hours), prior to beginning Professional Semester I are eligible to take Professional Semester II in the Spring of 2017.
This is for informational purposes. Eligible Professional Semester II students will be contacted prior to the Spring 2017 semester to determine their interest at that time.

