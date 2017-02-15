PLEASE NOTE: Acceptance of an Offer of Admission to the Faculty of Education indicates your acceptance of the possibility of having to commute daily to and from/or to be temporarily billeted (Sunday to Thursday nights) for practicum placements within Zone 6 (map attached).

In making practicum placements, special ciscumstances may be taken into consideration. These are an example of such situations:

Family situation (e.g. dependent children)

Involvement in university sanctioned extra curricular activities

Employment

Health

Other issues described in Section V may also be considered

Students indicating on this form that they have a situation they wish to have taken into consideration for placment purposes, must submit the required supporting documentation to the Field Experiences Office by Monday September 18/17. While such circumstances will be considered in making practicum placements, they do not guarantee that all students will be placed locally or within a daily commutable distance.

NOTE: Students who provide incomplete or false information may be required to withdraw from the practicum and reapply for admission to resume their studies in a subsequent year.

Questions may be directed to Diane McKenzie in the Field Experiences Office:

Email: diane.mckenzie@uleth.ca

Phone: 403-329-2448

In person: Office Turcotte Hall, Room 427.